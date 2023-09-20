81°F
North Las Vegas

Speed believed a factor in death of motorcyclist in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2023 - 4:41 pm
 
Speed is believed to be a factor in the death of a motorcyclist in North Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Shortly before 3 p.m., a black Honda motorcycle driven by a man in his 20s or 30s collided with a Dodge Durango at West Craig Road and Coleman Street.

The motorcyclist was declared deceased at the scene while a woman driving the Durango suffered minor injuries and was taken to University Medical Center, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

The motorcycle was eastbound on Craig Road approaching Coleman Street at a high rate of speed. A silver Dodge Durango was attempting to cross Craig on Coleman and was southbound through the intersection. The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Dodge Durango, police said in a news release.

“The motorcycle rider was wearing a DOT approved helmet, however speed is believed to be a factor in the collision,” the release said.

No impairment is suspected on the Durango driver.

The identity of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after notification of relatives.

This investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

