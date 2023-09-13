Speed, impairment suspected in fatal North Las Vegas crash

The man was driving north on North 5th Street near East Cheyenne Avenue when his vehicle left the road and rolled over.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man was killed in a crash early Wednesday morningin North Las Vegas.

The man was speeding north in an Acura SUV just before 3 a.m. on North 5th Street near East Cheyenne Avenue when his vehicle left the road and rolled over several times, according to a statement from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police said the driver, a man in his early 20s, was thrown from the SUV and died at the scene.

Speed and impairment was suspected to have caused the crash.

Anyone with information may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

