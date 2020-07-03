Speed in fatal DUI crash nearly 100 mph, North Las Vegas police say

North Las Vegas police believe a man was driving nearly 100 mph in May when he struck another car, killing his passenger who was ejected.

William Crite, 20, is charged with driving under the influence resulting in death, two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, driving without a license and failure to wear a seat belt.

The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. May 13 at East Azure Avenue and Statz Street, according to an arrest report from the North Las Vegas Police Department. Police reviewed witness statements, surveillance footage from a nearby house, crash reconstruction and the data retrieval module in Crite’s car to investigate the crash.

A car was moving forward after stopping at a stop sign when Crite, driving 98.6 mph, collided with the vehicle in the intersection, sending both cars more than 100 feet away, the report said.

Crite and his passenger were not wearing seat belts, and the passenger was ejected and died at the scene, police said.

Crite did not have a valid driver’s license, and police found he had higher than legal levels of marijuana in his blood.

He is being held in Clark County Detention Center without bail pending a hearing July 15 in North Las Vegas Justice Court.

