Speed possibly factor in crash that kills 2 motorcyclists in North Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were killed and two more hospitalized Sunday evening after a crash in North Las Vegas, about a mile from a horrific wreck that killed nine earlier this year.

The crash involved an SUV and three motorcycles, North Las Vegas Police Pepartment Sgt. Vince Booker said.

Officers were called to Cheyenne and Mary Dee avenues. just east of U.S. 95 about 5:30 p.m., according to spokesman Alex Cuevas.

The initial investigation found that three motorcycles were headed east on Cheyenne, while the SUV was headed west.

Two motorcycles “left the center roadway” and crossed over, Booker said, and one of the motorcyclists collided with the SUV.

The other motorcyclist crashed into a street sign in the median. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third motorcyclist suffered non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV, a woman in her “30s or 40s,” also suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to University Medical Center. The three motorcyclists were men in their 40s to 50s, Booker said.

“Investigators believe that speed of the motorcycle riders was a factor,” Booker said. “That’s all that they have at this particular point.”

There were no witnesses that directly saw the crash, Booker said. No one was immediately facing charges.

Cheyenne was closed in both directions from Civic Center Drive to Carrol Street and was expected to stay closed for several hours.

In January, a speeding driver killed eight people and himself after blowing through a stop light at Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street at more than 100 mph, police said.

Along with the driver and his passenger, the crash killed seven members of the same family who were riding in a minivan.

