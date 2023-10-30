Sports complex in NLV? Proposed viability study has a $79K price tag

North Las Vegas is considering a proposal to study the viability of an indoor or outdoor sports complex for the city.

North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown speaks at the Northeast Career and Technical Academy’s new campus on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This is an artist’s drawing of the Vegas Golden Knights’ planned hockey facility, in partnership with North Las Vegas to be incorporated in the Hylo Park mixed-use development. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The City Council on Wednesday could vote whether to award a contract worth $79,600 to Hunden Strategic Partners, Inc., a consulting firm that partly specializes in “sports-related tourism,” according to a meeting agenda item.

If approved, the study’s goal will be to see if the city can be a “destination for sports tourism regionally and nationally,” the city said.

“Hunden understands the community currently lacks the ability to effectively accommodate demand from existing local sports leagues, not to mention regional users, due to insufficient facilities,” the Chicago-based firm wrote in its proposal.

The firm will look at the market demand, financial feasibility, and economic impact study of a new sports tournament facility in North Las Vegas, according to the proposal.

The item — proposed by Jared Luke, the city’s Economic Development and Government Affairs director — is on the Wednesday’s meeting consent agenda, where multiple items can be approved in one vote without discussion, unless the city decides to separate it for discussion.

The development comes on the heels of a partnership the city announced last week between the Vegas Golden Knights and developer Agora Realty and Management.

The NHL franchise will operate the hockey rink that sits on the site of the shuttered Fiesta Rancho, and later, a new $20 million hockey facility being built next to it.

The hockey complex will be part of the 73-acre Hylo Park development being built where the Fiesta and Texas Station used to sit, and will also include eateries, retail space, residential units and a sports bar.

“This historic partnership marks a pivotal moment for North Las Vegas, the largest minority-majority city in Nevada and one of the most diverse cities in the United States,” North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown said in a news release. “For the first time in our city’s history, a professional sports team is bringing their expertise and resources to our community, reflecting our commitment to fostering growth, recreation and opportunity across North Las Vegas.”

The council will hold its meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 2250 Las Vegas Boulevard North.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on X.