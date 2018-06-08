Stretch of Las Vegas Blvd. improved to bolster pedestrian safety

A stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard in North Las Vegas was fitted with a series of improvements aimed at bolstering pedestrian safety.

(Getty Images)

Without discussion, the North Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday received a notice of completion from the contractor, Addison Inc., which called for installing rapid-flashing beacons, crosswalks, signs, lights and median islands meant to prevent jaywalking on Las Vegas Boulevard, between Evans Avenue and Pecos Road.

The $1.17 million project was funded by Clark County’s fuel revenue indexing tax.

Las Vegas Boulevard and Evans Avenue, Las Vegas, NV