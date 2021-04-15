70°F
North Las Vegas

Summer parks jobs available in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2021 - 10:53 am
 
The city of North Las Vegas will have a hiring party on April 22 at the Silver Mesa Recreation Center, 4025 Allen Lane. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The North Las Vegas Parks and Recreation Department plans to hire nearly 100 part-time summer staffers.

Qualified candidates are needed for a variety of seasonal jobs including aquatics coordinator, lifeguard, pool manager and water safety instructor.

A hiring party on April 22 will include on-the-spot interviews and snacks from 9 a.m. to noon at the Silver Mesa Recreation Center, 4025 Allen Lane in North Las Vegas. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in effect.

The department will pay to get employees certified to become a lifeguard. Applicants are encouraged to apply online before the event at cnlvjobs.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

