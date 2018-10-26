North Las Vegas

Suspicious vibrating package in North Las Vegas deemed safe

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2018 - 1:25 pm
 

A suspicious vibrating package was deemed safe Friday after causing a scare at the National Nuclear Security Administration’s North Las Vegas facilities.

The package, addressed to an employee at the facilities, arrived about 9 a.m. When the employee picked up the box, it began vibrating, said North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt.

It was later determined that a cell phone sent to the employee for testing was inside the box.

“After this last week, he dropped it and took off,” Leavitt said, referring to news about suspicious packages mailed to high-profile critics of President Donald Trump. “And I don’t blame him.”

Federal authorities on Friday took a man into custody in Florida in connection with a mail-bomb scare that spanned coast-to-coast. A series of explosive devices were addressed to prominent Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton.

The scene was cleared about 12:30 p.m., Leavitt said. Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Syzmanski confirmed the bomb squad was requested about 11:05 a.m. for assistance.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

