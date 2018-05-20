Teen critically injured in North Las Vegas crash

A 16-year-old teenager was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash Saturday evening in North Las Vegas, police said.

The scene of a crash at East Washburn Road and North 5th Street in North Las Vegas on Saturday night. (NLV police via Twitter)

The was called in just before 8 p.m. at East Washburn Road and North 5th Street, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Aaron Patty.

A vehicle traveling northbound on North 5th ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle traveling westbound on Washburn, Patty said.

There were two passengers in each car, Patty said, and all four were taken to University Medical Center. The 16-year-old boy, who was in the vehicle traveling westbound, suffered life-threatening injuries. The other three people are expected to survive.

Patty said impairment and speed appear to be factors in the crash.

East Washburn Road and North 5th Street, North Las Vegas