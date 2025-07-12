Teen dies one day before Make-A-Wish birthday party in North Las Vegas

Emmanuel Lizaola was set to celebrate his 15th birthday at a banquet hall in North Las Vegas.

A Make-A-Wish Nevada birthday celebration for a teenager in North Las Vegas has been canceled after the boy’s death.

Emmanuel Lizaola, 14, died Friday — just hours before his scheduled frog-themed 15th birthday party was to take place at a banquet hall in North Las Vegas on Saturday, according to a Make-A-Wish spokeswoman.

Lizaola had battled a neuromuscular disorder since birth. In a previous Make-A-Wish news release, Emmanuel’s mother, Lidia, described him as a “happy, caring and extroverted teen who loves to socialize and finds joy in music, watching sporting events and being a central part of the fun whenever he is around others.”

A Banda band — Banda is a traditional Mexican genre that blends brass instruments with percussion sounds — was scheduled to perform at the birthday party, which was to feature colorful balloons, carne asada tacos and an ice cream cake.

Part of a national network, Make-A-Wish Nevada has granted over 2,800 wishes to children in the state since it was started in 1982.

