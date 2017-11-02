Teen injured when hit by car at North Las Vegas school bus stop

Police say the school bus was stopped on the side of the road without its lights on or signs out when a car tried to go around it and hit the 16-year-old, injuring his ankle.

A child was hit by a car on Commerce Street at Rossmoyne Avenue in North Las Vegas, Thursday morning, Nov. 2, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

North Las Vegas police are investigating after a teenager was hit by a vehicle at a school bus stop Thursday morning.

Police spokesman Eric Leavitt said a 16-year-old was hit about 6:40 a.m. on Commerce Street and Rossmoyne Avenue, near Carey Avenue. The teen was taken to the hospital with a minor ankle injury, he said.

Leavitt said a school bus was stopped on the side of the road without its lights on or signs out when a car tried to go around it and hit the teen.

Earlier reports by police incorrectly said the bus hit the juvenile.

Leavitt said there were students on the school bus at the time of the crash but they were not injured.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Blake Apgar contributed to this story.

Commerce Street and Rossmoyne Avenue, north las vegas, nv