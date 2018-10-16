Teen missing for 2nd time this month in North Las Vegas found

A teen who was reported missing Monday for the second time this month was found safe, according to North Las Vegas police.

Vincenzo Paradiso, 16 (North Las Vegas police)

Vincenzo Paradiso, 16, had been seen leaving a group home at about 7:30 a.m. Monday near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Gowan Road, according to police.

Police have said he is autistic, needs medication regularly and has a severe peanut allergy.

Paradiso was found safe and in good health hours after he was reported missing Oct. 4 in North Las Vegas.

Martin Luther King Boulevard and Gowan Road, North Las Vegas, NV