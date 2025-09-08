Teen on moped killed in North Las Vegas crash

A teenager was killed Sunday night after after the moped he was operating crashed into a vehicle in North Las Vegas.

A teenager was killed Sunday night after after the moped he was operating crashed into a vehicle in North Las Vegas.

The crash occurred just before 8:15 p.m. in the intersection of North Pecos and East Gowan roads, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department release.

Police say a Toyota Scion was westbound on Gowan and tried to turn onto southbound Pecos under a yellow arrow, which requires yielding to oncoming traffic. The moped was eastbound on Gowan at what investigators believe was a high rate of speed, based on surveillance footage reviewed at the scene.

As the Scion entered the intersection to turn left, the moped crashed into the vehicle. The teen, 16, was taken to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said it appears that while the moped operator had the right of way, his speed entering the intersection may have been a contributing factor in the collision. Investigators are continuing to review all available evidence. Impairment did not appear to be a factor at the time, police said.

The identification of the teen, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone who may have information about this crash is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.