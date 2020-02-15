Teenage siblings struck by pickup truck in North Las Vegas

Two teenage siblings were in critical condition Friday after they were struck by a pickup truck while crossing the street in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas police investigate after a crash at Lone Mountain and Losee roads in North Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 13-year-old and 14-year-old were hit about 3:30 p.m. Friday at Lone Mountain and Losee roads, shortly after the nearby Somerset Academy school day had ended, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

The siblings were hit by a pickup while crossing the street, he said. They were taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Leavitt said the truck driver remained at the scene of the crash and was cooperating with investigators.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.