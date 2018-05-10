Texas Station hosting job fair in North Las Vegas Wednesday

Job-seekers will be encouraged to consider careers in transportation, construction, engineering and design during an event set for Wednesday, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said.

(Thinkstock)

The Careers in Motion fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Texas Station’s Dallas Ballroom, 2101 Texas Star Lane in North Las Vegas. Attendees will be able to meet with representatives from several training programs, labor unions and employers, RTC officials said.

Those who need transportation are eligible for a free bus pass by emailing a request to rideRTC@rtcsnv.com, or downloading the rideRTC app on a smartphone.

The event is being held as part of National Infrastructure Week and will be hosted by the RTC, the Nevada Department of Transportation, Workforce Connections, the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation, Laborers Union Local 872 and the Nevada Contractors Association.

