North Las Vegas police officers served an early Thanksgiving feast to local seniors in North Las Vegas on Wednesday.

North Las Vegas Police officer J. Mangual meets James Brown during an early Thanksgiving feast at Rose Gardens senior public housing complex in North Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

North Las Vegas Police officer Aaron Larotonda serves Ellen Harris, 61, during an early Thanksgiving feast at Rose Gardens senior public housing complex in North Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Mario's Westside Market partnered with the police department by cooking the food and providing some of the food. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

North Las Vegas Police officer Aaron Larotonda takes a photo of fellow officer Aaron Patty with Chantelle Stotler during an early Thanksgiving feast at Rose Gardens senior public housing complex in North Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

North Las Vegas Police officer Aaron Patty with Chantelle Stotler during an early Thanksgiving feast at Rose Gardens senior public housing complex in North Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

North Las Vegas Police Sgt. Jake Hickman serves Anthony Stubbs, 63, during an early Thanksgiving feast at Rose Gardens senior public housing complex in North Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Mario's Westside Market partnered with the police department by cooking the food and providing some of the food. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

North Las Vegas Police Sgt. John Cargile helps Martha Ramirez, 82, during an early Thanksgiving feast at Rose Gardens senior public housing complex in North Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Mario's Westside Market partnered with the police department by cooking the food and providing some of the food. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

North Las Vegas Police officer Aaron Larotonda serves Frances Reza, 68, during an early Thanksgiving feast at Rose Gardens senior public housing complex in North Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Mario's Westside Market partnered with the police department by cooking the food and providing some of the food. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

North Las Vegas Police officers C. Ebert, right, and J. Mangual serve Calvin Scott, 60, left, and Richard Roth, 68, during an early Thanksgiving feast at Rose Gardens senior public housing complex in North Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Mario's Westside Market partnered with the police department by cooking the food and providing some of the food. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

North Las Vegas Police officers J. Mangual, left, and C. Ebert serve Robert Jones, 61, during an early Thanksgiving feast at Rose Gardens senior public housing complex in North Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. At right is Leah Denham of Mario's Westside Market. Mario's partnered with the police department by cooking the food and providing some of the food. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

North Las Vegas Police officers C. Ebert, right, and J. Mangual serve Myarm Moore, 61, during an early Thanksgiving feast at Rose Gardens senior public housing complex in North Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Also serving at left is Walter Oliver of Mario's Westside Market. Mario's partnered with the police department by cooking the food and providing some of the food. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

North Las Vegas police officers served an early Thanksgiving Feast to local seniors in North Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The feast took place at the Rose Garden Senior Center on Yale Street. Festivities kicked off with lunch at 11 a.m. followed by bingo at 1 p.m.

Donations from local community members have allowed officers to continue this tradition for the past 13 years.