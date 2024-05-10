Thousands briefly lose power in North Las Vegas, northwest valley

Thousands of people lost power in parts of the Las Vegas Valley. No cause was given.

Over 12,000 people lost power in North Las Vegas and in the northwest valley for about half an hour on Thursday.

According to NV Energy’s website, 12,428 customers were without power as of 8:09 p.m. About 11,513 customers in the 89031 and 89032 zip codes were without power, and another 882 people without power in the Las Vegas zip code 89130 in the northwest valley.

Power in the three zip codes returned around 8:40 p.m.