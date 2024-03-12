Three woman found dead after NLV police shoot, kill male suspect

The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of East Nelson Avenue in the central area of the city, the North Las Vegas Police Department said.

North Las Vegas police investigate a shooting near East Nelson Avenue at Magnet Street on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (Jeff Burbank/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three women and a dog were found dead Tuesday after North Las Vegas police shot and killed an armed man who walked toward officers and ignored their commands to drop the weapon.

At 3:15 p.m., North Las Vegas police were dispatched to a call about shots fired an apartment complex in the 2200 block of East Nelson Avenue just north of the intersection of Civic Center Drive and East Carey Avenue, police reported in a news release.

While the 911 caller was still on the line, the dispatcher heard shots fired in the background, police said.

As officers approached the courtyard of the complex, they encountered a man, holding a firearm and walking toward them, according to the release.

The officers gave the man multiple verbal commands, but the man ignored them and continued to walk toward the officers, two of which fired their duty weapons, striking the man, police reported.

When officers went to check nearby apartments to investigate the earlier report of shots fired, they located three adult females and a dog all dead in two separate apartments.

A young child was found unhurt in one of the apartments.

Medical responders arrived at the scene and pronounced the three woman and the male suspect deceased.

“The names of the deceased individuals, as well as the cause and manner of their deaths, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after the next of kin have been notified,” police stated.

So far, police do not believe there are any additional suspects.

