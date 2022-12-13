Toddlers killed in North Las Vegas crash identified

North Las Vegas Police said the girls were wearing adult seat belts instead of sitting in child car seats while riding in the car.

A makeshift memorial at the site of a deadly crash in the 5000 block of North Scott Robinson Drive, near West Lone Mountain Road and Clayton Street in North Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Two toddlers were killed and two adults were injured after their car struck a palm tree Sunday night. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified two toddlers killed in a North Las Vegas car crash Sunday night.

Three-year-old Taylor Wilmer died at the scene after the silver Honda van she was riding in hit a palm tree head on near a curve of Scott Robinson Boulevard, north of Lone Mountain Road, in a suspected DUI crash. Two-year-old Rose Wilmer was taken to University Medical Center, and died in the early hours of Monday morning, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

North Las Vegas Police said the girls were wearing adult seat belts instead of sitting in child car seats while riding in the car.

Police said that speed and impairment were both believed to be factors at the time of the crash.

Both adults who were in the car remained hospitalized as of Monday, according to police. Their names have not been released.

