It’s nearly a week early, but North Las Vegas police will hold a “Safe Halloween” event, city officials said.

Candy will be distributed to children during the free event, set for 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Home Depot parking lot, 1275 W. Craig Road in North Las Vegas. Children should bring their own containers or bags. Information: 702-633-2898.

