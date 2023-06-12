Two 15-year-old boys among dead in North Las Vegas stolen car crash

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified two of the three dead on Monday.

The scene where three people died in a fiery crash involving a stolen car at Carey Avenue and Winning Way in North Las Vegas, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Two teenage boys were among the three people killed in a Saturday night crash in North Las Vegas in which police said a stolen car plowed into a pickup truck.

Adrian Hyder, 15, and Darian Torrence, 15, were killed in the crash on West Carey Avenue west of Clayton Street, the Clark County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

A coroner’s office spokesperson said the office couldn’t disclose what vehicle each of the two boys had been in.

Police said two people in the Kia and one person inside the pickup truck were killed in the crash.

The third person killed in the crash has not been identified by the coroner’s office.

According to North Las Vegas police, a 2021 Kia Forte that had been stolen earlier in the day was heading east on Carey at a “high rate of speed” when it hit a Nissan Titan pickup truck turning left on to Carey from Winning Way.

The pickup truck burst into flames. The driver was killed.

In addition to the two people inside the Kia who died, a third person — a boy — was taken to University Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

That boy has not been identified.

The crash was under investigation by the North Las Vegas Police Department Traffic Bureau’s major collision investigation unit.

Police are urging anyone with information to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

