Two North Las Vegas parks expanding

A $5 million federal grant will help pay for the expansion of two North Las Vegas parks.

Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas. Las Vegas Review-Journal

A natural spring bed resides in the newly renovated Kiel Ranch, one of the oldest areas of North Las Vegas, June 29, 2016. Elizabeth Brumley The Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @elipagephoto

Craig Ranch Regional Park will grow by 5.34 acres under a $3.49 million land deal with LV Propco Holding LLC that was unanimously approved Wednesday night by the City Council. The city has not yet announced plans for the property, located at the northwest corner of Craig Road and Commerce Street.

Separately, the City Council also agreed to spend $1.48 million for 6.81 acres of land at the northeast corner of Carey Avenue and Commerce Street from SFM2G LLC to double the size of Kiel Ranch Historic Park.

The additional space, located just west of the park, could be used for playground and recreation equipment, along with further restoring the last remaining piece of the vast Kiel ranching empire established in the mid-1800s.

The additional parkland was funded with help from a $9.4 million grant from the federal Bureau of Land Management’s Southern Nevada District.

