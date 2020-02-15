Two siblings struck by pickup truck in North Las Vegas

Two siblings, ages 9 and 12, were in critical condition Friday after they were struck by a pickup truck while crossing the street in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas police investigate after a crash at Lone Mountain and Losee roads in North Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two young siblings were in critical condition Friday after they were struck by a pickup truck while crossing the street in North Las Vegas.

The 9-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy were hit by a black Dodge Ram pickup about 3:30 p.m. Friday at Lone Mountain and Losee roads, shortly after the nearby Somerset Academy school day had ended, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

The siblings were hit by a pickup while crossing the street, he said. They were taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Leavitt said the truck driver remained at the scene of the crash and was cooperating with investigators. Police later said the 47-year-old man was taken to a hospital to have his blood drawn to determine whether impairment was a factor in the crash.

Further information was not immediately available.

