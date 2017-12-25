Veganos Kitchen offers four vegan meat options

Jose Oros didn’t know what being vegan meant until his 23-year-old daughter told him about her new diet nearly two years ago.

Oros, of the north valley, began researching and became vegan about eight months ago. Not long after, his family opened its first restaurant, Veganos Kitchen, on Dec. 14. It sells traditional Mexican dishes with vegan meats, cheese and other toppings, he said.

Oros, who managed pizza shops for more than 12 years in Los Angeles, teamed with wife Stacy and her sister Leticia. They handle the menu and cooking, while he handles the business operations, he said. His daughter assists with social media.

Veganos Kitchen carries three vegan meat options: asada, Hawaiian pastor and chicken. It also serves vegan chorizo, but only on breakfast options.

The most popular dishes include pozole (red soup) for $6.99, sopes (served with a choice of vegan meat, rice, beans, lettuce, vegan cheese and sour cream) for $7.99 and the potato or vegan meat tacos plate for $9.99.

Veganos Kitchen Where: 3149 N. Rancho Drive Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily Contact: 702-838-1031 Social media: facebook.com/VeganosKitchen

3149 N. Rancho Drive