Victim in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas identified

A man killed early Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas has been identified.

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Authorities said Arthur B. Hobbs, 73, of North Las Vegas was driving west on Broadwing Drive, turning onto a southbound lane of Aliante Parkway, when his Ford Escape was struck by a 2007 Mercedes sedan around 4:30 a.m. Hobbs was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the driver of the Mercedes, Anthony Peniston, 46, was traveling north on Aliante when he failed to stop at a stop sign. Police believe speed and impairment were factors in the collision.

Peniston was booked at the Las Vegas Detention Center on charges of felony reckless driving resulting in death and driving under the influence causing death, North Las Vegas police said. The identity of Peniston’s hometown was not immediately released. He was being held at the jail with bail set at $250,000.

A press release from police initially said Hobbs was 72. The Clark County coroner’s office said Monday he was 73. He died from multiple blunt force injuries. The manner of death was listed as accidental.

The fatal crash was the ninth in North Las Vegas this year.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.