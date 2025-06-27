Week after closure, no sign of Broadacres swap meet reopening

A week after Broadacres Marketplace shut down unexpectedly, citing “uncertainty” within the immigrant community, it’s unclear how long the closure will last.

Merchandise was unattended and there were no customers at the Broadacres Marketplace, which was closed due to "fears and uncertainty" in the local immigrant community, management said in an Instagram post on Saturday, June 21, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Merchandise was unattended and there were no customers at the Broadacres Marketplace in North Las Vegas, which was closed due to "fears and uncertainty" in the local immigrant community, management said in an Instagram post on Saturday, June 21, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The popular North Las Vegas swap meet typically opens during the weekend, but cut last week’s operations short Saturday alluding to fear of immigration raids being the cause. As of Friday morning, there was no indication that the swap meet would reopen this weekend.

“We don’t want any of our customers, vendors, or employees to be detained at our business for us to be a beacon of shopping and entertainment while our federal government is raiding businesses and detaining its people,” the business wrote in a statement.

The development, which Broadacres described as temporary, occurred days after Border Patrol agents raided a swap meet in California and during the backdrop of increased immigration enforcement under the Trump administration’s directive.

Management at Broadacres has not responded to inquiries seeking comment.

The statement announcing the temporary closure still pops up when visiting its website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

