Widening of water channel alongside I-15 in NLV wraps up

Construction recently wrapped up on widening a water channel alongside Interstate 15 near Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas.

Without discussion, the City Council on Wednesday received a notice of completion from Meadow Valley Contractors, which finished the $9.2 million project on time and within budget after nearly a year of work, according to a city report.

The project is expected to improve water flows along the channel, which had previously narrowed at Cheyenne and created a choke point, city officials said.

