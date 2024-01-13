56°F
North Las Vegas

Woman, 21, killed in North Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2024 - 7:44 am
 
Updated January 17, 2024 - 11:30 am
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A woman in a disabled vehicle was killed in an early Saturday morning crash in North Las Vegas.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. near northbound Interstate 15 and Cheyenne Avenue.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2020 Chevy pickup was northbound on I-15 in the far-left lane, approaching Cheyenne. A 2015 BMW was disabled and was on the highway’s northbound left shoulder, just south of the I-15 and Cheyenne off-ramp, according to an NHP release.

The Chevy failed to maintain its travel lane and entered the left shoulder, striking the BMW. Both vehicles then struck the left median wall. The Chevy came to rest on the left shoulder, and the BMW rotated and came to rest partially on the left shoulder and the left travel lane.

The passenger of the BMW, Suzanne Chapel, 21, of Las Vegas, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the BMW and the driver of the Chevy were both transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash marks the first traffic-related fatality in NHP’s Southern Command in 2024.

A previous version of this story misstated Chapel’s age.

