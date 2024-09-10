Woman, 78, killed in two-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas officers shoot, injure teen who fired at them, police say

NLV police release shooting details, say teen shot at them first

A passenger was killed after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in North Las Vegas.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. at North Commerce Street and West Craig Road, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release.

A gray Infiniti SUV was westbound on Craig when it drove past a red light, striking the front of a white Chevrolet pickup truck, which was making a left turn from Craig onto Commerce, police said.

A passenger in the Infiniti, a 78-year-old woman, was taken to University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The drive, 58, was taken to UMC with injuries that were not ife-threatening. The 45-year-old driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and later transported himself to a nearby hospital.

The identification of the woman who died, as well as her cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Traffic officers continue to investigate the collision, though impairment is not believed to be a factor, police said.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.