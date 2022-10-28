69°F
North Las Vegas

Woman dies after crashing into tree in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2022 - 3:33 pm
 
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal).
A woman driving a Jeep struck a tree Friday in North Las Vegas and later died, police said.

At 12:02 p.m., a woman in her 50s was traveling southbound when she veered into the landscape on North Aliante Parkway and West Corvine Drive and collided with a tree, police said. She died while being transported by medical personnel, they said.

Police said that impairment is considered a factor in the preliminary investigation.

The driver will be identified later by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com or call 702-383-0350. Follow @jimi_writes on Twitter.

