Woman dies after crashing into tree in North Las Vegas
The victim struck a tree and later died while being transported by medical personnel, North Las Vegas police said.
A woman driving a Jeep struck a tree Friday in North Las Vegas and later died, police said.
At 12:02 p.m., a woman in her 50s was traveling southbound when she veered into the landscape on North Aliante Parkway and West Corvine Drive and collided with a tree, police said. She died while being transported by medical personnel, they said.
Police said that impairment is considered a factor in the preliminary investigation.
The driver will be identified later by the Clark County coroner’s office.
Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com or call 702-383-0350. Follow @jimi_writes on Twitter.