Woman dies in North Las Vegas crash

A woman died after a car crash at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Losee Road late Tuesday night.

(Getty Images)

A woman died after a car crash at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Losee Road late Monday.

Just after 11:30 p.m., a Honda Accord was driving east on Cheyenne Avenue and ran a red light at the intersection with Losee Road, the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a news release. The Accord struck a Nissan Sentra in the intersection, police said.

Following the collision, the Accord left the road and collided with a palm tree.

The Accord driver was taken to University Medical Center with life -threatening injuries, and the driver and passenger in the Sentra were also transported to the medical center with minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Fatal traffic investigators were informed Tuesday morning that the Accord driver died from her injuries.

Contact Kiara Adams kadams@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-0399. Follow @kiadams101 on Twitter.