Woman dies in North Las Vegas house fire caused by candle

A North Las Vegas firefighter carries a cat out of a home Monday morning after a fire at 5920 N. Vista Del Rancho Way. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters from the North Las Vegas Fire Department respond to a fire at 5920 N. Vista Del Rancho Way. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters from the North Las Vegas Fire Department respond to a fire at 5920 N. Vista Del Rancho Way. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 55-year-old woman died Monday morning after a house fire in North Las Vegas.

The woman was standing outside her one-story home at 5029 N. Vista Del Rancho Way, near Washburn Road and Commerce Street, with “noticeable fire-related injuries” when North Las Vegas Fire Department crews arrived about 2 a.m. She was taken to University Medical Center, where she died.

In a statement Monday, Fire Chief Jo Calhoun said, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim of this tragic fire and her family.”

The fire was contained to the front room of the house, and was extinguished within 12 minutes after firefighters arrived. It took 14 units and approximately 35 firefighters to knock down the blaze, the department said.

No other injuries were reported, but the family has been displaced due to fire and smoke damage.

Investigators determined that the blaze, caused by an accidental candle fire, which caused approximately $100,000 in damage.

“We remind our residents to never leave burning candles unattended,” the departmant said Monday.

The woman will be identified by the Clark County coroner. Her death was the third fire-related fatality in North Las this year.

