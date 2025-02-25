Woman dies in rollover crash in North Las Vegas

The single-vehicle rollover crash happened near Simmons Street and Gilmore Avenue, the NLVPD said in a statement.

A woman died in a crash in North Las Vegas on Monday afternoon.

The single-vehicle rollover crash happened at 4:32 p.m. near Simmons Street and Gilmore Avenue, the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a statement.

Police said “an adult female driver had sustained critical injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A male passenger was located nearby with minor injuries and transported to University Medical Center for treatment.”

Police said “the vehicle, a grey 2005 Ford Escape, was traveling at a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway and overturning. … Speed is a factor in the collision. Impairment will be determined at a later time by the Coroner’s Office.”

The identification of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.