58°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas

Woman dies in rollover crash in North Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Sarah Friedman, left, a store manager at the Starbucks at North Aliante Parkway and the 215 Bel ...
‘He would come in with a big smile’: Starbucks workers mourn death of NLV officer
Handcuffs hang from the wall in the North Las Vegas jail in 2012. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman allegedly beaten by NLV corrections officer gets $350K settlement
Las Vegas police respond to a homicide off Naco Court as seen from Paseo Del Prado near Sahara ...
5 killed — including teenage boy — during violent Presidents Day weekend in Las Vegas Valley
NLV may pay $350K to woman allegedly beaten by corrections officer
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2025 - 10:39 pm
 

A woman died in a crash in North Las Vegas on Monday afternoon.

The single-vehicle rollover crash happened at 4:32 p.m. near Simmons Street and Gilmore Avenue, the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a statement.

Police said “an adult female driver had sustained critical injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A male passenger was located nearby with minor injuries and transported to University Medical Center for treatment.”

Police said “the vehicle, a grey 2005 Ford Escape, was traveling at a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway and overturning. … Speed is a factor in the collision. Impairment will be determined at a later time by the Coroner’s Office.”

The identification of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES