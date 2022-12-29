57°F
North Las Vegas

Woman fatally struck by a vehicle in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2022 - 5:24 pm
 
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in North Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3:50 p.m. in the area of the 2100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, near East Lake Mead Boulevard. The woman, who is believed to be in her 70s, was walking in a crosswalk when a vehicle struck her. She died at the scene, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police said the vehicle was heading south and remained at the scene after the crash. It is unknown if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

Southbound Las Vegas Boulevard North between Hamilton Street and North Bruce Street is closed, and traffic is being diverted to surrounding streets.

No further information is available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

