Woman fatally struck by a vehicle in North Las Vegas

The crash occurred around 3:50 p.m. near the 2100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North.

A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in North Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3:50 p.m. in the area of the 2100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, near East Lake Mead Boulevard. The woman, who is believed to be in her 70s, was walking in a crosswalk when a vehicle struck her. She died at the scene, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police said the vehicle was heading south and remained at the scene after the crash. It is unknown if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

Southbound Las Vegas Boulevard North between Hamilton Street and North Bruce Street is closed, and traffic is being diverted to surrounding streets.

No further information is available.

