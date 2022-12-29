54°F
Woman fatally struck by vehicle in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2022 - 5:24 pm
 
Updated December 29, 2022 - 10:35 am
The fatal crash occurred near the 2100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North on Wednesday, Dec. 28 ...
The fatal crash occurred near the 2100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North on Wednesday, Dec. 28. 2022. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon in North Las Vegas.

The crash occurred around 3:50 p.m. in the area of the 2100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, near East Lake Mead Boulevard. The woman was walking in a crosswalk when a vehicle struck her. She died at the scene, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police said the vehicle was heading south and remained at the scene after the crash. It was unknown if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the person killed as 81-year-old Lalita Cuotalal.

Southbound Las Vegas Boulevard North between Hamilton Street and North Bruce Street was closed, and traffic was diverted to surrounding streets while officers investigated the crash.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

