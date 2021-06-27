Woman hospitalized, 2 officers hurt in North Las Vegas house fire

Fireworks were suspected as the cause, officials said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was hospitalized and two Las Vegas police officers were injured late Saturday after fireworks apparently caused a house fire in North Las Vegas.

At around 11:20 p.m., North Las Vegas firefighters were called to a home fire on the 1900 block of Hart, near Martin Luther King and Lake Mead boulevards, according to an Instagram post by the department.

Crews were notified that one person was trapped, and first responders found a woman unconscious. She was taken to University Medical Center, and her condition was unknown as of early Sunday.

Two Metropolitan Police Department officers suffered minor injuries in the rescue effort but did not need to be hospitalized, the post said.

The fire was contained to a single house, and fireworks were suspected as the cause. Damage was estimated at $150,000.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.