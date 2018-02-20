Woman hospitalized after being hit by car in North Las Vegas

She was hit at Lake Mead Boulevard and Palmer Street, near Pecos Road, North Las Vegas police said in a tweet. The intersection is closed while police investigate, and drivers should avoid the area.

A woman was hospitalized Monday night with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in North Las Vegas, police said.

She was crossing Lake Mead Boulevard near Palmer Street about 6:30 p.m. when she was struck, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Aaron Patty said. The driver fled the scene, Patty said.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center, where she was in critical condition.

No other information was immediately available.

Lake Mead Boulevard and Palmer Street, Las Vegas, NV