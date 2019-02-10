Woman in wheelchair dies after bus strikes her in North Las Vegas

Officials work after a fatal crash involving a bus at Las Vegas Boulevard North and Civic Center Drive on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman in a motorized wheelchair was struck and killed by an RTC bus in North Las Vegas on Saturday night, police said.

North Las Vegas police were called at about 6 p.m. to the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard North and Civic Center Drive after the woman was hit by the Regional Transportation Commission bus, police spokeswoman Caitlyn Ebert said Saturday night.

Statement from @NLVPD spokeswoman Caitlyn Ebert about a fatal crash involving a @RTCSNV bus Saturday evening. #RJnow pic.twitter.com/xNK6q0SwIP — Katelyn Newberg (@k_newberg) February 10, 2019

The bus was driving southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard in the bus lane when it hit the woman, pinning her underneath the front left tire of the bus. Investigators were working to determine if the woman was crossing the road when she was hit, Ebert said during a briefing at the scene.

“Right now it appears that she was in a crosswalk, but it’s not fully known,” she said.

The woman died at the scene, Ebert said.

The driver did not appear to be impaired and was cooperating with investigators. Officers were working to find surveillance footage of the crash from nearby businesses, Ebert said.

Civic Center was closed in both directions Saturday night from Lake Mead Boulevard to Carey Avenue, and Las Vegas Boulevard was closed in both directions from Carey to Hamilton Street. Investigators expected to remain at the scene until about midnight Saturday.

Las Vegas Boulevard North and Civic Center Drive, Las Vegas