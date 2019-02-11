Woman in wheelchair hit, killed by bus in North Las Vegas ID’d

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner has identified a woman who was struck and killed by a bus Saturday night while riding her motorized wheelchair in North Las Vegas.

Multiple blunt force injuries killed 24-year-old Breeona Olsteen of Las Vegas, according to the coroner’s office. Her death was ruled an accident.

North Las Vegas police initially said the woman was 28.

Olsteen was pinned underneath the front left tire of a Regional Transportation Commission bus, which was heading south in a bus lane on Las Vegas Boulevard North, near Civic Center Drive, police said.

On Sunday morning, police said it appeared that Olsteen was in a marked crosswalk, but investigators were still reviewing surveillance footage, evidence at the scene and witness interviews to determine who was at fault.

The RTC released a statement extending “our sincere condolences to the victim’s family and those who were affected by the traffic fatality” and said the agency and contractor MV Transportation were cooperating with the investigation.

Impairment was not suspected, police said, and the bus driver was cooperating with detectives.

