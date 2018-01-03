Woman injured in North Las Vegas fire dies

A second person has died as the result of a Tuesday morning fire in a vacant North Las Vegas building.

North Las Vegas firefighters investigate a deadly fire in an abandoned building at 2055 Las Vegas Blvd. North near East Lake Mead Boulevard, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A second person has died as the result of a Tuesday morning fire in North Las Vegas.

Just after 9 a.m., North Las Vegas firefighters arrived on scene to find a vacant two-story building on fire, according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department. Firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke on the second floor of the building.

Rescuers found one person dead and another in critical condition on the second floor. The woman who was found critically injured died early Wednesday morning.

The Fire Department said the fire was started by squatters who were trying to stay warm.

