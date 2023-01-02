Woman killed after 2 struck by SUV in North Las Vegas

It was not yet known if impairment, speed, medical or any other factors played a role.

A woman believed to be in her 50s died after an SUV struck another vehicle and then a man and a woman on a sidewalk on New Year’s Day in North Las Vegas.

Just before 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, North Las Vegas police received a call about a vehicle and two pedestrians struck at North Aliante Parkway and Nature Park Drive, according to North Las Vegas police spokesperson Officer Alexander Cuevas.

Both the man, believed to be in his 60s, and the woman were taken to University Medical Center, Cuevas said.

The woman died at the hospital.

The driver in the vehicle that was struck was not hospitalized.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the other vehicle and the pedestrians was hospitalized with unknown injuries.

It was not yet known if impairment, speed, medical or any other factors played a role in the fatal crash, Cuevas said.

Traffic and crime scene investigators were at the scene.

