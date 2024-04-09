Woman killed in 2-vehicle North Las Vegas crash

A woman was killed and three people were injured after a two-vehicle crash Monday night in North Las Vegas.

Man dies after being ejected from car in crash

A woman was killed and three people were injured after a two-vehicle crash Monday night in North Las Vegas.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. on Camino Al Norte just south of Lone Mountain Road, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department release.

The crash involved a white 2016 Honda Civic and a gray 2022 Kia Forte. The driver of the Honda Civic, a woman in her 20s, was declared deceased at the scene.

The driver and two passengers in the Kia Forte were transported to University Medical Center Trauma with life-threatening injuries. The driver and one of the passengers are currently listed in critical condition while the other passenger has been listed as non-life-threatening, police said.

Investigators say that for unknown reasons, the Honda Civic drove onto the wrong side of the roadway and was northbound in the southbound travel lanes. The Honda Civic then struck the Kia Forte head-on in the southbound travel lanes.

Traffic officers continue to investigate this collision but do not believe speed or impairment are factors.

The identification of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385 -5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.