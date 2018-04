An attraction billed as the “world’s biggest bounce house,” Bounce House America cranked up the blowers Friday as winds dropped around the valley.

By Saturday, the weather was beautiful and the lines formed to check out slides, ball pits, basketball hoops and obstacle runs with one extra factor. A big bounce.

The attraction is open through the weekend at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas.