‘World’s largest’ bounce house coming to Las Vegas Valley

Big Bounce America is bringing what they call the “world’s largest bounce house ever” to Craig Ranch Regional Park in NorthLas Vegas April 13-15.

The Big Bounce America is coming to the Las Vegas Valley (Courtesy Big Bounce America)

Big Bounce America is bringing what they call the "world's largest bounce house ever" to Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas April 13-15.

Big Bounce America is bringing what they call the "world's largest bounce house ever" to Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas April 13-15.

Big Bounce America is bringing what they call the "world's largest bounce house ever" to Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas April 13-15.

Big Bounce America is bringing what they call the "world's largest bounce house ever" to Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas April 13-15.

Big Bounce America is bringing what they call the "world's largest bounce house ever" to Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas April 13-15.

Big Bounce America is bringing what they call the "world's largest bounce house ever" to Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas April 13-15.

Big Bounce America is bringing what they call the "world's largest bounce house ever" to Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas April 13-15.

Big Bounce America is bringing what they call the "world's largest bounce house ever" to Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas April 13-15.

Big Bounce America is bringing what they call the "world's largest bounce house ever" to Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas April 13-15.

Big Bounce America is bringing what they call the "world's largest bounce house ever" to Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas April 13-15.

10,000 square feet of inflatable fun is bouncing into the Las Vegas Valley.

Big Bounce America is bringing what they call the “world’s largest bounce house ever” to Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas April 13-15.

The candy-colored inflatable castle includes an obstacle course, basketball courts and a giant slide into a ball pit. A DJ, located at the center of the structure, will spin a nightclub soundtrack complete with lights and confetti.

A 10,000 square-foot bounce village will surround the 10,000 square-foot castle and will feature a “Monster Ball Pit” of one million balls, a “Ninja Run” that includes mazes, climbing walls and a foam pit, a shrunken replica bounce house for small children to bounce safely and yard games such as corn-hole and sack races.

The Bounce House and Bounce Village are open to all ages. Tickets are broken down by age, for children under 3, ages 4-7, big kids and adults.

According to Big Bounce America, the tour sold out at all 15 cities during its 2017 tour.

Tickets are sold by session and vary from $9-25. Yard games are free.

The Bounce House and Bounce Village will be open 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on April 13 and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 14-15.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.