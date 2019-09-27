‘World’s largest bounce house’ leaps into Las Vegas Valley

Get ready for some inflatable family fun at the “World’s Largest Bounce House,” which is set to open this weekend in North Las Vegas.

'World's Largest Bounce House' goes up in Las Vegas Valley (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The house was scheduled to open Saturday at Craig Ranch Regional Park but because of strong winds and a dust advisory, it won’t open until Sunday, officials said Friday.

The 10,000-square-foot bounce house has a 900-foot-long inflatable obstacle course and a space-themed wonderland called airSPACE.

The attraction is scheduled to be open on the following dates: October 4-6 and October 11-13.

For more information, including ticket prices, go to thebigbounceamerica.com.