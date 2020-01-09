Northbound I-15 near Primm remains closed because of police activity

The Nevada Highway Patrol sent an alert over Twitter just after 6:50 p.m. Traffic tgoward Las Vegas remain stopped as of 4:15 a.m.

UPDATE: The northbound lanes of I-15 remained closed as of 4:15 a.m. Thursday. There is no word when traffic toward Las Vegas will resume.

North Interstate 15 at Primm is closed Wednesday night because of police activity.

The Nevada Highway Patrol sent an alert over Twitter just after 6:50 p.m. that both directions had been closed./

#breaking ⚠️ I-15 at Primm/Stateline closed in both directions due to police activity. Avoid the area. #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 9, 2020

Just after 8 p.m., NHP said southbound I-15 had reopened to traffic, while northbound remained closed.

#trafficupdate I-15 southbound at Primm/Stateline is now open, northbound traffic is still closed. #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 9, 2020

The Nevada Department of Transportation advises seeking an alternate route.

