Northbound I-15 near Primm still closed because of police activity
The Nevada Highway Patrol sent an alert over Twitter just after 6:50 p.m.
North Interstate 15 at Primm is closed Wednesday night because of police activity.
The Nevada Highway Patrol sent an alert over Twitter just after 6:50 p.m. that both directions had been closed./
#breaking ⚠️ I-15 at Primm/Stateline closed in both directions due to police activity. Avoid the area. #nhpsocomm
— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 9, 2020
Just after 8 p.m., NHP said southbound I-15 had reopened to traffic, while northbound remained closed.
#trafficupdate I-15 southbound at Primm/Stateline is now open, northbound traffic is still closed. #nhpsocomm
— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 9, 2020
The Nevada Department of Transportation advises seeking an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
