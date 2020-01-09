Northbound I-15 near Primm still closed because of police activity

The Nevada Highway Patrol sent an alert over Twitter just after 6:50 p.m.

North Interstate 15 at Primm is closed Wednesday night because of police activity.

#breaking ⚠️ I-15 at Primm/Stateline closed in both directions due to police activity. Avoid the area. #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 9, 2020

Just after 8 p.m., NHP said southbound I-15 had reopened to traffic, while northbound remained closed.

#trafficupdate I-15 southbound at Primm/Stateline is now open, northbound traffic is still closed. #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 9, 2020

The Nevada Department of Transportation advises seeking an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

