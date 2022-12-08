52°F
Local

Northwest Las Vegas crash leaves 1 dead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2022 - 11:23 am
 
Updated December 8, 2022 - 11:24 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

One man died after a crash Thursday morning in northwest Las Vegas.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at 10:05 a.m. at the intersection of West Cheyenne Avenue and North Rainbow Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department officer Luis Vidal said.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the man after his family is notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

