Northwest Las Vegas crash leaves 1 dead

One man died after a crash Thursday morning in northwest Las Vegas.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at 10:05 a.m. at the intersection of West Cheyenne Avenue and North Rainbow Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department officer Luis Vidal said.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the man after his family is notified.

