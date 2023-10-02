Numbers drawn in $1.04B Powerball jackpot
$1.04 billion is available for a winner choosing annuity payments while a lump sum of cash would bring $478.2 million, both before taxes.
Will there be another “billionaire” tonight thanks to Powerball?
The odds are slim (1 in 292.2 million) but it is possible.
The numbers drawn Monday were 12-26-27-43-47 with a Powerball (red) of 5.
It will take until about 9:30 p.m. for computers to determine any winning tickets.
With no tickets purchased since mid-July matching the winning numbers, $1.04 billion is available for a winner choosing annuity payments while a lump sum of cash would bring $478.2 million, before taxes.
There were seven tickets that collected a million or more on Saturday with tickets in Indiana and North Carolina matching the five regular numbers and the Power Play for $2 million each. Five tickets earned $1 million with two winners in Florida and one each in Maryland, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
If heavy sales don’t push up the jackpot before drawing time, tonight’s purse will be the eight-biggest jackpot in U.S. history, just behind $1.05 billion won by a single ticket buyer in Michigan on Jan. 22, 2021.
Powerball is not played in Nevada, but is available to residents in 45 states and several U.S. territories.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.
10 LARGEST US JACKPOTS
1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)
2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)
5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
6. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)
7. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
8. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
9. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
10. $747 million. Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023. (one ticket from Washington state)
Source: megamillions.com, powerball.com, AP