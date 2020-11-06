NV Energy plans power outage for Kyle Canyon due to wildfire risk

Kyle Canyon Road (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

NV Energy has scheduled a 22-hour power outage for Kyle Canyon and Angel Peak Zones starting at noon Friday to help reduce the risk of wildfires with current weather conditions, according to an advisory from the Public Safety Outage Management.

The 470 affected customers have been notified directly, officials said. The outage timeframe includes an estimate of how long it could take for crews to inspect power lines for damage after weather conditions have ended before safely restoring power, a statement said.

NV Energy will directly provide updates to those affected through a phone call, email or text, as well as through local news outlets, nvenergy.com and social media.

A drive-thru customer resource center will be open Friday at the Retreat at Charleston Peak, 2755 Kyle Canyon Rd. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., or when power is restored, and will offer cellphone chargers, light snacks, water and outage updates, officials said.

Contact Jannelle Calderon at jcalderon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @NewsyJan on Twitter.