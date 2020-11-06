87°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Local

NV Energy plans power outage for Kyle Canyon due to wildfire risk

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2020 - 12:09 pm
 

NV Energy has scheduled a 22-hour power outage for Kyle Canyon and Angel Peak Zones starting at noon Friday to help reduce the risk of wildfires with current weather conditions, according to an advisory from the Public Safety Outage Management.

The 470 affected customers have been notified directly, officials said. The outage timeframe includes an estimate of how long it could take for crews to inspect power lines for damage after weather conditions have ended before safely restoring power, a statement said.

NV Energy will directly provide updates to those affected through a phone call, email or text, as well as through local news outlets, nvenergy.com and social media.

A drive-thru customer resource center will be open Friday at the Retreat at Charleston Peak, 2755 Kyle Canyon Rd. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., or when power is restored, and will offer cellphone chargers, light snacks, water and outage updates, officials said.

Contact Jannelle Calderon at jcalderon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @NewsyJan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
17 funny tweets about waiting for Nevada’s election results
17 funny tweets about waiting for Nevada’s election results
2
Rio to reopen at year’s end, Caesars CEO says
Rio to reopen at year’s end, Caesars CEO says
3
Las Vegas sees more record heat but cold front arrives for weekend
Las Vegas sees more record heat but cold front arrives for weekend
4
Nevada won’t release new vote totals until Thursday
Nevada won’t release new vote totals until Thursday
5
Clark County election protest raises tensions as police look on
Clark County election protest raises tensions as police look on
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST